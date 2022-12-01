Giants news, 12/1: Jones, Gates and Feliciano, Love on being disrespected, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

We talked earlier this week about the need for the New York Giants to get Saquon Barkley going in the run game. That is absolutely the case. There is, though another element of the rushing attack that has been missing in recent weeks — the ability to rely on the quarterback run game.

Over the first seven games of the season, Daniel Jones carried 58 times for 343 yards. That averages out to 8.3 carries, per game, 5.9 yards per attempt, and 49.0 yards per game.

Over the past four games, following an 11-carry, 107-yard game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones’ pace has slowed. In that time he has 21 carries for 108 yards. That’s 5.2 carries and 27.0 yards per game, and 5.1 yards per rushing attempt.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. knows the Giants need more from the quarterback portion of the run game down the stretch, stating “Being multiple with the run schemes, being able to use the backs, being able to use DJ out in space on a couple of different things. It’s something we look at every single week.”

The Giants’ plan for Sunday against Washington is reportedly to start Nick Gates at guard and slide Jon Feliciano back in at center. Feliciano sat out the game against the Cowboys and Gates started at center in that game. Gates would be the fifth different left guard to start a game for the Giants this season.

This would be just Gates’ second career start at left guard. The last time he started at the position was in Week 2 of last season against Washington. That’s the same game he suffered a gruesome leg fracture that required seven surgeries before he was finally able to return in Week 8 of this season.

Wink Martindale on how much the Giants have missed Azeez Ojulari:



“A lot. Sounds like a Hallmark card: ‘I miss you a lot.’”



Wink’s the man. pic.twitter.com/UjPUzlubDm — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 30, 2022

“Man, I feel like the disrespect was kind of evident Week 3 or Week 2 or so," Love said. "I feel like we’ve been dogs every game this season. And so that’s kind of our mindset, we just know no matter if we’re winning, no matter who we’re playing, people always have that disrespect towards us. So, we’ve got to use that, play with a chip on our shoulder, for sure."

“I don’t think it’s a challenge to think positively for us primarily because, frankly, we haven’t been in this position,” Slayton said. “We have a chance to play meaningful football games and meaningful division games, which is something we have not done since I’ve been here. Losing is always going to be losing. But the overall mood is optimistic because of the opportunity we have. We know we have a chance to do everything we want to do. So it’s no time to be sad.”

The 28-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is idling on the practice squad after he was elevated for back-to-back games against the Jaguars and Seahawks. Just when it seemed that he might be part of the regular defensive back-seven rotation, he hasn’t been active for the three games since the bye week.

“Frustrating, if I’m being honest,” Collins said with a deep sigh after Tuesday’s practice. “But it’s good to teach these [younger] guys and answer questions, still be in the building and help out. I have hope … and once the opportunity comes, I’ll definitely go crazy when I get on the field.”

Landon Collins on the important road ahead



Full video:

McKinney, who was placed on the non-football injury list on Nov. 7, was previously unsure of his timeline. He can’t be designated for return until at least after this week’s game against the Washington Commanders. It will likely be at least several more weeks before McKinney returns.

The recognition continued this week when ESPN released their list of the top 25 players under 25-years-old, and the Giants’ left tackle came in at No. 12.

“Thomas struggled out of the gate, giving up 16 sacks as a rookie in 2020, but he has now emerged as one of the best left tackles in football in his third season,” wrote ESPN’s Matt Miller. “He plays with the type of poise, patience, balance and power rarely found in a young tackle, showing the strength to shut down power rushers and the agility to cut off the corner and play in space. And he’s only getting better every week.”

The Giants radio booth look at the positives after losing two straight

Seven of the Giants’ starters last week weren’t on the roster at the beginning of the season.@CarlBanksGIII and @BobPapa_NFL are encouraged by the effort despite two straight losses.



(presented by @betonline_ag and available on @tunein & @SIRIUSXM) pic.twitter.com/mb5cjDuiVY — Bleav (@BleavNetwork) November 30, 2022

Jones is being pressured at the third-highest rate (38.5%) this season, yet he has a completion percentage over expectation in the blue (plus-0.2%), via to NFL Next Gen Stats tracking. The Giants getting their starting offensive line healthy should help a little; it’s possible three starters return this week against Washington. That won’t necessarily improve their pass blocking in a dramatic way, but it will be a huge boost to their run game given the strengths of the individual players. And getting Saquon Barkley back on track (61 rushing yards over the past two games) should slightly ease the pressure on Jones.

16. RB SAQUON BARKLEY, NEW YORK GIANTS His 24 explosive rushes are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL, and while the upside of him breaking off a big gain is where a lot of his value lies, it’s also notable he’s dropped his rate of stuffed runs down to 7.1% in 2022 compared to 9.2% over his three healthy seasons when he tried to bounce too many runs outside instead of trusting his blocking.

As Mara noted in his statement, the Giants, Jets and MetLife Stadium all must agree on what the next surface will be, so even a full-roster survey of Giants’ players is hardly a guarantee that their desired surface will be installed at MetLife Stadium next season. The cost of maintaining natural grass is obviously greater than an artificial surface and there is also the challenge of twice as many games because it is a shared home stadium. The Steelers, however, share their stadium with Pitt and the Eagles share their stadium with Temple.

QB Carson Wentz will not be activated today. Washington is dealing with several injured players, and will need to evaluate everyone before activating Wentz, or Wes Schweitzer who was designated to return to practice this morning. Trai Turner (ankle/knee) and Antonio Gibson (foot) suffered injuries on Sunday, and the team still has to decide when Chase Young (knee) will return to the field after being activated from IR last week. The plan for Young is to work him harder over the next two days to see how he responds, and then make a decision on playing Sunday. Benjamin St-Juste is dealing with a mid-ankle sprain, and he could miss more time.

The uptick in production has been particularly prevalent in the case of Payne, who has either surpassed or nearly equaled almost every career metric with five games left to go this season. Disruption has been Payne's calling card this season, as he has 14 quarterback hits and five pass breakups, including one against the Falcons that led to the game-sealing interception by Kendall Fuller.

"I think Daron is hitting his own stride, and he's really elevated his game to a high level and has really been able to help me play better," Allen said. "Seeing him dominate week in and week out all year is really making me raise my game to his level."

Robinson ran for a season-high 105 yards and scored his first career receiving touchdown on a first quarter pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke. After the 19-13 win against the Falcons was in the books, Robinson addressed his teammates and said he “couldn’t be more thankful for everyone in this room” for showing him “unconditional love” after he was shot twice during a robbery attempt in August.

The Rams defensive tackle will not play in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury, Rams coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday. Donald suffered the injury in Los Angeles' 26-10 loss to Kansas City in Week 12. His absence Sunday will mark the first time in his nine-year, Hall of Fame career in which he'll miss a game due to injury.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller said Tuesday night on his podcast that he did suffer some lateral meniscus damage to his knee, but that he hopes to be back before Buffalo's game against the New York Jets on Dec. 11.Miller also shared on his podcast that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., his close friend and teammate last year with the Los Angeles Rams, is coming to visit the Bills on Friday.

Asked Wednesday whether he'd consider benching Wilson amid the team's struggles, Hackett initially left the door open before telling Denver's 9 News he's firmly committed to the current QB.

"Not even a thought," Hackett said of the possibility, per Mike Klis. "Not even a question. Russ is our quarterback." His remarks came after a public press conference in which the coach was less definitive, answering a question of whether he's considering a switch with: "Right now, no."

Pitts went on injured reserve with a reported torn MCL on Nov. 21. Pitts’ recovery time was to be determined by the outcome of the surgery. “Nothing that concerns us going into 2023,” head coach Arthur Smith said of Pitts.

