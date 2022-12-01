Bills at Patriots: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The NFC East isn’t football’s only powerhouse division. All four AFC East teams are in contention for a playoff spot, and on Thursday the New England Patriots will look to gain ground on the Buffalo Bills.

Back-to-back close losses in November threw the Bills (8-3) off their pedestal atop the division standings. They enter Thursday with the same record as the Miami Dolphins and just a one-game lead over the New York Jets.

The Patriots (6-5) are right behind. After a disappointing start to the season, New England has won five of its last seven games. In three of those wins, they held their opponents to three points or less, including a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. Still, the Bills will be the strongest offense they have faced so far. Buffalo is second only to the Chiefs in points per game.

Both teams played on Thanksgiving, with the Bills narrowly besting the Lions and the Patriots falling victim to a fourth-quarter rally by the Vikings.

Buffalo edge defender Von Miller suffered a knee injury last week and will be sidelined. The Bills have also been dealing with an illness spreading through their locker room that kept five players out of practice on Monday. Patriots running back Damien Harris is also expected to miss the game.

How to watch

What: Buffalo Bills (8-3) at New England Patriots (6-5)

When: Thursday, Dec. 1

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Bills), 158 (Patriots), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Bills), 225 (Patriots), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bills -4

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

