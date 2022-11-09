Giants-Texans Wednesday injury report: WR Kenny Golladay trending toward return

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, out since Week 4 with a sprained MCL, moved closer on Wednesday to a return to action when the Giants host the Houston Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Golladay was a limited practice participant on Wednesday, his second straight day of practice. On Tuesday, head coach Brian Daboll said Golladay “should be ready to go” against the Texans.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said before Wednesday’s practice that Golladay has “worked his tail off to get ready for this week. We’re happy that he’s available.”

Golladay said Wednesday that he was “really excited” to be back on the practice field and that he is “pushing towards” playing on Sunday.

“I feel pretty good,” Golladay said. “Stacked two good days on top of each other.”

The 29-year-old has been a disappointment since signing a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants before the 2021 season. This season, Golladay has just two catches for 22 yards.

Bellinger update

Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, still recuperating following surgery for a fractured left eye socket, spoke to media on Wednesday for the first time since his injury.

#Giants TE Daniel Bellinger says his eye is healing nicely after his surgery. He had a plate put in around his eye socket. Says he’s got a little bit of double vision but he can see and his doctor says it’s normal. pic.twitter.com/oxIwK84aID — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) November 9, 2022

Bellinger said he “absolutely” believes he will play again this season.

“Definitely confident I can play again this season,” he said.

Bellinger said that he has begun running, but has yet to catch passes and still has some double vision in the surgically-repaired left eye. He said the doctor told him that is normal.

Bellinger said when he does begin to practice and play that he will do so with a visor on his helmet, which he will wear the remainder of his playing career.

Bellinger holds no ill will toward Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, the player who hit him in the eye.

“He was going for the ball and I had the ball close to my face mask and he got in there. Just a freak accident. I think just wearing a visor will protect that in the future,” Bellinger said.

“He messaged me on Instagram. Sent a nice message apologizing. He didn’t mean anything by it. I played him in college, too, and I never saw him as a dirty player. I think he’s a good player and he apologized for it so it’s cool.”

Wednesday injury report

Giants

Did not participate

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

OT Evan Neal (Knee)

Limited participation

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

LB Oshane Ximines (Quad)

Full participation

WR Richie James (Concussion)