Giants news, 11/9: Xavier McKinney fallout, Aaron Robinson likely out for year, more headlines

New York Giants headlines for Wednesday

By JamesPHickey
/ new

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

It’s OK to be disappointed in Giants’ safety Xavier McKinney | Big Blue View

"Now, because of something completely avoidable and selfish, he will not be available to the Giants for at least the next four weeks," wrote BBV's Ed Valentine. "Players, of course, are young men with money and they have a right to relax away from the game. Still, it’s OK to expect better from a team leader and cornerstone of the future."

A picture of McKinney meeting with reporters in the locker room yesterday

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

NFL midseason awards 2022: Ranking MVP candidates, best players | ESPN

Saquon Barkley gets the nod here for Comeback Player of the Year.

The 33rd Team’s 2022 Midseason NFL Awards | The 33rd Team

Brian Daboll gets Coach of the Year support.

Why The New York Giants Were Smart To Not Make A Trade | NFLAnalysis.net

Sacrificing assets, as the Giants would have needed to give up draft capital and likely restructure contracts and eat into future cap space, was just not worth it. Adding another win or two this season but deterring the long-term plan would have been a poor, short-sighted move that Schoen has been looking to avoid.

This week’s opponent

Midseason 2022 NFL roster rankings for all 32 teams | PFF

Biggest strength: Secondary. Houston re-signed cornerback Desmond King II, added Steven Nelson and used its first- and second-round picks on Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre all in one offseason. While there have been growing pains, you can see flashes of a talented young secondary starting to come together.

One thing we learned from each team in Week 9 | CBSSports.com

Dameon Pierce is the only player on the Texans’ offense worth watching

Houston Texans Head Coaching Candidates for 2023 | Battle Red Blog

While the Indianapolis Colts already have a head start on the coaching search, and the Las Vegas Raiders should follow suit, Houston can still start shopping now.

Around the league

Chiefs’ Andy Reid impressed by Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney | nj.com

“I liked the option route that he ran. It gave you a little taste of his quickness and ability to get open ... Some of his blocks were unbelievable. I mean, that’s not what we brought him here for. He’s a tough kid and he did it against defensive ends, good defensive ends ... He’ll keep working in. He just hasn’t played much, so we had him on a kind of number count, snap count, only had a few things in for him. We’ll keep working him in.”

Dan Orlovsky doesn't rule out joining Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis | ProFootballTalk

“Jeff and I have had conversations about coaching,” Orlovsky said. “We’ve had some really good, in-depth conversations of like what coaching looks like. Who are the good ones, who are the bad ones. My interest level in it. Where I am in the present moment. That’s when I look back and I’m like, ‘Aha.’ You know, like, I think he was gathering kind of a feel and information without revealing some of the stuff that was going on behind the scenes.”

