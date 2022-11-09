Giants news, 11/9: Xavier McKinney fallout, Aaron Robinson likely out for year, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

"Now, because of something completely avoidable and selfish, he will not be available to the Giants for at least the next four weeks," wrote BBV's Ed Valentine. "Players, of course, are young men with money and they have a right to relax away from the game. Still, it’s OK to expect better from a team leader and cornerstone of the future."

A picture of McKinney meeting with reporters in the locker room yesterday

Xavier McKinney said he broke multiple fingers in the “freak accident” last week. He said he had surgery and has no timeline for his return pic.twitter.com/1ll4fNAYnl — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 8, 2022

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Saquon Barkley gets the nod here for Comeback Player of the Year.

Brian Daboll gets Coach of the Year support.

Sacrificing assets, as the Giants would have needed to give up draft capital and likely restructure contracts and eat into future cap space, was just not worth it. Adding another win or two this season but deterring the long-term plan would have been a poor, short-sighted move that Schoen has been looking to avoid.

SB Nation Reacts

This week’s opponent

Biggest strength: Secondary. Houston re-signed cornerback Desmond King II, added Steven Nelson and used its first- and second-round picks on Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre all in one offseason. While there have been growing pains, you can see flashes of a talented young secondary starting to come together.

Dameon Pierce is the only player on the Texans’ offense worth watching

While the Indianapolis Colts already have a head start on the coaching search, and the Las Vegas Raiders should follow suit, Houston can still start shopping now.

Around the league

“I liked the option route that he ran. It gave you a little taste of his quickness and ability to get open ... Some of his blocks were unbelievable. I mean, that’s not what we brought him here for. He’s a tough kid and he did it against defensive ends, good defensive ends ... He’ll keep working in. He just hasn’t played much, so we had him on a kind of number count, snap count, only had a few things in for him. We’ll keep working him in.”

“Jeff and I have had conversations about coaching,” Orlovsky said. “We’ve had some really good, in-depth conversations of like what coaching looks like. Who are the good ones, who are the bad ones. My interest level in it. Where I am in the present moment. That’s when I look back and I’m like, ‘Aha.’ You know, like, I think he was gathering kind of a feel and information without revealing some of the stuff that was going on behind the scenes.”

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV social platforms

