What are the odds Odell Beckham Jr. returns to the Giants?

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be cleared to play this week after a torn ACL sidelined the 30-year-old free agent for most of the 2022 season. Teams looking to improve their passing game post-trade deadline may be interested in adding one of the game’s premier wide receivers to their roster before making a push into the playoffs. Bookies.com has updated its odds as to which NFL team could add Odell Beckham Jr. to their roster this season.

See our full list of updated odds:

With an already heated division rivalry established, most Giants fans would revolt at the idea of Odell Beckham Jr joining the Dallas Cowboys who are the current betting favorite. Both Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy have been open to the media about their admiration for Odell Beckham Jr. With $8.5 million in cap space according to Spotrac, Dallas has the ability to give the type of contract Beckham might be looking for.

The New York Giants coming in at third is intriguing from a roster-building standpoint. GM Joe Schoen has been adamant regardless of team success that this is still the first year of a rebuild. Odell Beckham Jr is 30 years old with a history of injuries and recently told Complex Sports that he is looking for a three- to a four-year deal. With these factors at play, as well as the glaring need for a wide receiver, it will be interesting to see how aggressive Schoen gets here.

One thing seems certain here, Giants’ Twitter we be buzzing until Beckham decides on his next team.