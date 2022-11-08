The Chris and Nick Show - Expectations for the second half of the season

The first half of the season went about as well as the New York Giants could have possibly hoped. They went 6-2 over the first eight games, consistently winning despite being underdogs. It wasn’t pretty, but the Giants largely played mistake-free football and put themselves in position to win.

But now it’s time to turn our attention to the second half of the season after the Giants’ Week 9 bye. The Giants have some winnable games over the next two months, as well as five of their six divisional games. They’ll have to start by contending with injuries (what else is new?), but what do we expect to see from the Giants in the second half of 2022?

In this podcast

Dealing with the injuries to Xavier McKinney and Nick Williams

What do we want to see from the offense?

What are our expectations for the Giants in November and December?

