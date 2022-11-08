Complete coverage as the Giants return to action following their bye week

Giants vs. Texans, Week 10: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants return from their bye week on Sunday when they host the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Game time is 1 p.m. ET. The 6-2 Giants are 6-point favorites over the 1-6-1 Texans.

The Giants will be without starting safety and defensive captain Xavier McKinney after McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident during the bye week. McKinney has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list and will miss at least four weeks.

The Giants enter Week 10 in third place in the NFC East behind the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles and 6-2 Dallas Cowboys. If the season ended today, the Giants would be the No. 6 seed in NFC playoffs.

Houston would have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended today.

The Giants host the Texans and 2-6 Detroit Lions before a stretch of games over the final seven weeks that, on paper, should be more difficult.

Keep it here throughout the week as this StoryStream is constantly updated to include everything you need to know about Giants-Titans.