It’s OK to be disappointed in Giants’ safety Xavier McKinney

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that he was “disappointed” for safety Xavier McKinney, out for several weeks after suffering a hand injury in a bye week ATV accident.

Daboll, though, did not say he was disappointed in the third-year safety, defensive captain, and signal caller.

“Feel bad for Xavier. Disappointed that he got injured,” Daboll said. “I feel bad for him. Feel bad for us. I know he’s disappointed, but can’t do anything about that.”

The 23-year-old posted Monday on social media that he had been injured while riding an ATV during a guided tour in Cabo during the Giants’ bye week.

Every NFL coach sends their players away during bye weeks or breaks between mandatory mini-camp and training camp with a reminder to be safe, to not put themselves at risk or do anything that could jeopardize their health or the success of the team.

Daboll was asked a number of ways on Tuesday if he was upset that player had violated his contract, which reportedly had an ATV provision in it, and ended up sidelining himself.

He stuck to his script.

“I think we’re all disappointed in what happened,” Daboll said. “He’ll do everything you can do to get back. feel bad for him. I feel bad for us. Unfortunate thing that happened.”

Daboll tiptoed around what he said to McKinney after learning about the injury and whether or not there would be any discipline.

“It’s all a private matter. Again, I feel bad for us. I feel bad for him. Certainly not something you want to see,” Daboll said. “I feel bad for the kid in particular. I mean, he got injured. And I feel bad for us. We lost a good player for a few weeks.”

If you are disappointed in McKinney, though, no one could blame you.

The Giants are having a feel-good season, off to a 6-2 start no one saw coming. McKinney is one of the team’s best players. He is a team captain. He was calling defensive signals for coordinator Wink Martindale, a responsibility that will now fall to Julian Love. He is the only defender to have played each of the team’s 506 defensive snaps this season.

Now, because of something completely avoidable and selfish, he will not be available to the Giants for at least the next four weeks. Players, of course, are young men with money and they have a right to relax away from the game. Still, it’s OK to expect better from a team leader and cornerstone of the future.

The Giants can spin it and talk about opportunities for and faith in Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock, Landon Collins, and maybe even Tony Jefferson if he is healthy enough to return from IR soon. None of those players, though, can do what McKinney is capable of.

So, yes, it’s OK to be disappointed in a key player who made a selfish mistake.