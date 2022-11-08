Giants news, 11/8: Second-half keys, McKinney injury, Jones suitors, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Can the Giants finish what they started by making the playoffs? that the Giants probably need to win at least four of them, getting to what was originally seen as an unlikely 10-win season, to get to the playoffs. Just because they won six of their first eight there is no guarantee they will win four or more of those final nine.

BBV's Ed Valentine explains the second half schedule, sustainability and the passing game are the three factors that stand out to him on if the Giants will be playing the first weekend of the playoffs.

Other Giant observations

As the Giants try to determine the value of Daniel Jones over the next nine weeks, there are at least four teams that could be interested if he becomes a free agent at the end of the year. - Carolina, Houston, Indianapolis and Washington could all be in the market for a quarterback next year. Another team that could be lurking—Tampa Bay.

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. talks reunion with Giants

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants…”



Odell Beckham Jr. tells us what he’s looking for in a new home & the playoff teams calling. pic.twitter.com/w1QBjPZnrW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 6, 2022

Playing to the strengths of your personnel can sometimes feel more like the exception than the norm in the NFL. The Giants have done that expertly on offense, helped by Saquon Barkley’s return to dominant form. They have diminished their reliance on Daniel Jones’ passing, especially downfield, while accentuating his running ability. What’s next: Some regression in the win column. The Giants still face the Eagles twice, plus the Vikings and Cowboys. They are 6-1 in one-score games. While that reflects well on them, it’s not a sustainable win rate in close games. No team since at least 2000 has prevailed in more one-score games than the Giants during the first eight games of a season. Only four others have won as many, including our next team on this list.

How the New York Giants Defense Has Been Different Under Wink Martindale | Sports Illustrated New

This week’s opponent

Houston Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith's Monday press conference | HoustonTexans.com

Houston Texans Currently Own the #1 2023 NFL Draft Pick | Battle Red Blog

Around the league

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach | NFL.com

Source - Bills QB Josh Allen being evaluated for UCL injury | ESPN.com

Patrick Mahomes on pace to break NFL record for passing yards in a season | ProFootballTalk

Panthers fire two assistant coaches after blowout loss to Bengals | CBSSports.com

