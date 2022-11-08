Giants notebook: Kenny Golladay likely to play Sunday, Aaron Robinson probably done for year, more

The New York Giants did not have to file an injury report when they returned to practice on Tuesday, but there were several interesting injury-related notes nonetheless.

Golladay ‘ready to go’

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, sidelined since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, “should be ready to go” Sunday against the Houston Texans, coach Brian Daboll said.

Golladay has just two receptions for 22 yards this season.

During the early portion of Tuesday’s practice media was able to see, Golladay caught passes during individual drills.

Oshane Ximines (quad) and Cor’Dale Flott (calf) both practiced on a limited basis.

Bellinger, Neal still out

The only two players who did not practice on Tuesday were tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and right tackle Evan Neal (sprained MCL).

The Giants did not place Bellinger on injured reserve when he suffered a fractured eye socket Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Daboll wouldn’t put a time frame on the rookie tight end’s return.

“I can’t give you the exact date but he’s getting better,” Daboll said. “Looks a lot better, too.”

Both Bellinger and Neal worked with trainers on a back field on Tuesday.

Aaron Robinson update

Cornerback Aaron Robinson, on injured reserve since Week 4 with a knee injury is “doubtful” to return this season, Daboll said Tuesday.

Robinson, a third-round pick last season, played nine games as a rookie. Before suffering the knee injury, Robinson had missed a pair of games after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

Daboll also confirmed that defensive tackle Nick Williams, placed on IR this week with a bicep injury, is done for the season.

Shane Lemieux back to practice

The Giants designated guard Shane Lemieux to return to practice this week. They now have 21 days to activate Lemieux or leave him on IR for the remainder of the year.

Daboll wasn’t willing on Tuesday to commit to a specific role for Lemieux, who was considered the starting left guard when training camp began.

“This is his first day back,” Daboll said. “So the first thing we’ll do is see him out there on the field and give him a few reps on the look team, see how he responds to that. We’ll just start with that.”

Roster move

The Giants on Tuesday released defensive back Olaijah Griffin from the practice squad. In his place, they added defensive tackle Aaron Crawford.

Crawford, 6-foot-1, 315 pounds, was with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina in 2020, when Wink Martindale was the Ravens’ defensive coordinator. Crawford appeared in his only NFL game that season before being released this past September.