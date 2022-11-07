Giants designate OG Shane Lemieux to return from IR

The New York Giants announced Monday evening that they are activating OG Shane Lemieux from the injured reserve.

Lemieux suffered a toe injury way back in early August, landing him on the injured reserve after final cutdowns. At the time Head Coach Brian Daboll said that Lemieux wouldn’t play “anytime soon”. Lemieux opened camp as the starting left guard but was adequately replaced by Ben Bredeson through the first eight games of the season.

Had Bredeson not been injured in Week 7, we could probably assume that he would continue to start at the left guard position. However, Bredeson suffered a knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars, landing on the injured reserve himself. Rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu started for the Giants in Week 8, but had been a “super sub” through the first seven games of the season.

While Lemieux wasn’t known for his pass protection over his first two years with the Giants, he did develop a reputation as a powerful run blocker. As it so happens, the Giants have built their offense around running the ball, which could be Lemieux’s path back to the starting lineup — particularly if the Giants value Ezeudu’s versatility as a back-up.