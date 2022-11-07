Monday Night Football, Ravens at Saints: How to watch

We have a battle of two teams looking to keep pace for their divisional leads as the Baltimore Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The Baltimore Ravens are led by one of the more electrifying players in the NFL in quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are currently 5-3 and a win will keep them above the 5-4 Bengals in the AFC North. Baltimore added linebacker Roquan Smith who will be making his Ravens debut tonight. Smith, who has been a tackle machine that was all over the field in Chicago, will look to make an immediate impact for the Ravens’ defense. While the rushing attack has been elite again, the passing offense is still looking for a little bit more. With Mark Andrews already ruled out for tonight, it will be interesting to see which pass catcher can step up in his absence.

The New Orleans Saints may only be 3-5, but a win tonight is still enough to make the NFC South a three-way tie. Running back Alvin Kamara did it all for the Saints last week in their win over the Raiders. Kamara tallied 62 yards and a score on the ground, but what might have been more impressive was the team-leading nine catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. The premier matchup when the Saints are on offense will see how Kamara is able to navigate a defense that has the speed at linebacker that Baltimore does.

How to watch

What: Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at New Orleans Saints (3-5)

When: Monday, Nov. 7th

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Ravens), 83 (Saints), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Ravens), 225 (Saints), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Ravens -1.5

Referee: Brad Rogers