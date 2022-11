‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Second-half expectations

On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed speaks with Patricia Traina as we discuss expectations for the second half of the New York Giants’ 2022-2023 season.

Among topics discussed:

1:55 — Is the season a failure without a playoff berth?

10:35 — Lack of moves at the trade deadline.

13:20 — Daniel Jones’ future.

17:55 — What a Saquon Barkley contract extension might look like.

24:00 — What to look for in the second half of the season.

