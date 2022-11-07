Xavier McKinney injury: Giants’ safety out ‘a few weeks’ with hand injury

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney will miss a few weeks with a hand injury he suffered while riding an ATV in Cabo during the bye week. McKinney posted the news himself on social media.

McKinney said he suffered the injury while taking part in a guided ATV tour during the bye week.

“Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks,” McKinney wrote.

Here is the full statement:

McKinney, 23, is in his third season. After a breakout 2022 season, McKinney has become the defensive signal-caller for coordinator Wink Martindale. He is also a captain. So, the first decision the Giants will need to make is who wears the green dot and calls defensive signals.

McKinney has 38 tackles, fourth on the team. He also has four passes defensed, two tackles for loss, the only quarterback sack of his career and a quarterback hit.

The Giants have Julian Love and rookie fourth-round pick Dane Belton at safety. They also have Jason Pinnock on the 53-man roster as a reserve safety and special teamer.

The Giants have elevated safety Landon Collins from the practice squad for the past two games. This news could lead the Giants to officially add Collins to the 53-man roster.

The Giants have placed McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list. Defensive tackle Nick Williams, who suffered a biceps injury Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, has been placed on injured reserve. Both players will miss a minimum of four weeks. The Giants now have two open roster spots.