Giants-Texans odds: New York is a 6-point favorite

For the first time this season, the New York Giants are favored by more than a field goal heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Houston Texans.

The Giants (6-2) are also -245 moneyline favorites at home. The over/under is set at 39 points, per SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Texans (1-6-1) currently own the worst record in the NFL, with their lone win coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Houston did manage to cover the spread in their 29-17 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. The game was competitive until the Texans’ offense stalled in the fourth quarter.

New York will be looking to stop running back Dameon Pierce, who enters the matchup with 100 yards from scrimmage in five of his last six games.

The Giants are coming off their bye following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The hope is that Kenny Golladay can return this week from a knee injury to jumpstart the team’s struggling wide receiver group, but his status remains uncertain.

New York will also be without Kadarius Toney, who was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for draft considerations.

Giants-Texans is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.