Giants news, 11/7: Daniel Jones, Odell Beckham, Jr., Joe Schoen, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

To be sure, Jones won’t be evaluated on 2022 alone. He is the sum of his play since taking over as the Giants’ starter in 2019, and while the Giants’ brain trust is giving themselves a year with him in person, they should be taking his previous seasons into account as well. But this year’s play will likely weigh heaviest on Schoen and Daboll.

BBV's Chris Pflum took advantage of the Giants’ bye week to go back over Jones’ tape from the first 8 games, watching every play multiple times from multiple angles on the Coaches’ Tape to offer an assessment on how he has played this year.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The record says the Giants are far ahead of the timeline Schoen and coach Brian Daboll set in their heads for the jobs they were hired to do. Their eyes tell them something else. Daboll knows he is not a miracle worker and that he does not possess a secret formula to cajole his team across the finish line ahead of the competition. He also knows he is setting a framework for what he wants the Giants to be about, and that shredding expectations by winning games makes the growing pains far less painful.

The Giants saluting one of their veterans who work for the team

We are proud to honor Giants security member, Sgt. Kevin Farrell, as our #SaluteToService award nominee! Kevin embodies the NFL’s Salute to Service campaign to honor, connect, and empower service members, veterans, and their families.



Vote for Kevin here: https://t.co/kOuaXZ3srs pic.twitter.com/pQTfJqNfsq — NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) November 4, 2022

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. expects to be fully cleared to play this week. Beckham suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. Once he’s cleared, the question becomes where he’ll sign. He can choose his nest destination, and it’s believed in some league circles that he’ll join the Bills. Other potentially interested teams include the Cowboys, Rams, Giants, 49ers, Chiefs, and Packers. Beckham reportedly wants something more than a short-term deal.

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams had six pressures against the Seahawks (one sack, four hits, one hurry), just a week after having three pressures (two hits, one hurry) in Jacksonville. Williams, slowed by a sprained MCL earlier this season, is perhaps on the brink of dominating in the season’s second half, as the Giants (6-2) push for their first playoff appearance since 2016.

The last thing New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen wants to do is restructure another contract this year to create more cap space. Unfortunately, he might not have a choice, as New York only has $2,836,840 of cap space left, according to Over the Cap, not nearly enough to cover the operating expenses associated with standard practice squad elevations, practice squad signings, and injury replacements for the remaining nine game of the 2022 season.

This was a clear look into the Giants’ mentality at the midway point of the season. Schoen and coach Brian Daboll share a motto: Compete for today and build for tomorrow.

Ray Romano explains the origins of the series title to Eli Manning and Shaun O’Hara

Ray Romano reveals the story behind the show title



Watch: https://t.co/tiVCSxk4cR pic.twitter.com/ndgK27YQ8H — New York Giants (@Giants) November 5, 2022

This week’s opponent

The rookie running back rumbled for a career-high 139 yards on 27 carries in the 29-17 loss to the Eagles. It was the fifth time he's logged over 100 yards from scrimmage this season, and the second game in which he's cracked the century mark in rushing. Pierce leads all rookies in rushing yards on the season with 678, and he's sixth overall in the NFL.

At this point, it is clear to most that the Houston Texans are not among the top teams in the league. After their 17-10 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans followed by a Thursday night loss the Eagles (29-17), the Texans sit at 1-6-1, with a half-game lead over the Detroit Lions for the top pick overall in the draft. Most might consider that a bad thing, but for some, the short-term pain may set themselves up for long-term gain.

Around the league

Andrews left the team’s 27-22 Thursday Night Football win over the Buccaneers on Oct. 27 with the shoulder injury, did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful on the initial injury report.

“I think that’s an exaggeration,” Rodgers said. “Frustration and miserability are two different emotions. When I decided to come back it was all-in, and I don’t make decisions in hindsight.”

Multiple teams reached out to the NFL office this past week to inquire about pushing back the trade deadline from its current spot after Week 8 to after either Week 10 or Week 12. The issue is expected to be raised at the at the NFL's general manager committee meetings later this month, and then could be discussed further and presented to vote at the owners meetings in the spring.

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube