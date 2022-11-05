Giants news, 11/5: Wan’Dale Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Kadarius Toney, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Sterling Shepard thinks highly of Wan’Dale Robinson.

“There’s not too much I need to tell him. He’s well beyond his years, man,” Shepard said. “He’s gonna be great for us.”

Because, of course.

Well, that’s not news. The games against the Texans and Lions are, on paper, the most winnable games left on the schedule.

Jordan Schultz says Saquon Barkley is Offensive Player of the Year. I don’t know how he can’t be right now. Schultz says:

Explosive, fast, balanced: Take your pick. Barkley has been all three and plenty more, looking every bit like his dominant self from his 2018 ROY campaign. What I love most about Barkley this season is his clutch playmaking. It seems like he's made every big run and catch when called upon by the Giants. The Green Bay game in London is a perfect example - Barkley scored the game-winning touchdown - but so too is his game-winning two-point conversion in Week 1 at Tennessee. Not to mention the win over Chicago when Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both got hurt, forcing Barkley to take snaps at QB - and succeed. "One of the most dangerous guys in the league once he touches the ball," one team's director of scouting told me. "He's so strong and so quick laterally, but then he rips off a 40-yarder because he's also so fast."

“I do think Brian Daboll is my leader for Coach of the Year,” Boomer said. “I’m kind of a realist in this regard. I think the Giants have a good chance at making the playoffs now. Things have changed. Things look better, Daniel Jones looks better, but let’s be serious. “The offensive line looks good to me…so they should be able to run the ball. But when you start talking about the top-end teams in the league…6-2 says they’re in the top third of the league, but I still think they’re in the middle section of the teams of the league.”

The story goes that it was former Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett who banged the table for the Giants to choose Andrew Thomas among the four top tackles in the 2020 draft class Garrett tells Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post why:

“He was as pro-ready a left tackle as I’ve seen in recent years,” Garrett, who was the Giants offensive coordinator at the time, told The Post recently. “To me, there was never a doubt about who that pick [No. 4 overall] should be. It’s certainly bearing out now. He’s a fantastic young man, and he’ll be a good left tackle for a long time.”

