College football Week 10 - Games and players to watch

Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 10 of the 2022 college football season. It’s safe to say that we’re in the home stretch now, with just three weeks of regularly scheduled games ahead of us before Championship Weekend. The college football world has been shaken up over the last couple weeks, with Tennessee rocketing all the way to the top of the rankings on the back of QB Hendon Hooker’s outstanding play.

Just how crazy have things gotten? Alabama has been knocked out of the top four and all the way down to sixth in the country.

Overall, our slate of games doesn’t look quite as strong as the last couple weeks, as we’re getting ready for a bevy of rivalry games over the next month. That said, we have two (potentially) titanic matchups in the SEC today.

And, since this is the Giants’ bye week, and the weekend after Halloween, I have a treat for all of our college fans.

Early game

Fox - noon

We haven’t really checked in on either of these teams, but if there’s one thing the Giants have shown since hiring Joe Schoen, it’s that they’re willing to kick over every rock looking for talent. And there will certainly be talent on the field.

The main draw at Texas Tech is defensive lineman Tyree Wilson. Wilson is a big, long, and athletic rusher who could find himself drafted in the first round and one of the first defensive ends off the board once all is said and done.

Over on the TCU side of things, Giants fans will want to pay attention to WR Quentin Johnston. The 6-foot-3 receiver has averaged over 130 yards over his last four games and combines surprising speed and acceleration with his size and catch radius. The Giants might also be interested in red-shirt senior cornerback Noah Daniels and 6-foot-3, 330-pound center Steve Avila.

TCU is off to their first undefeated start since 2010, with senior QB Max Duggan leading the Big 10 in passing yards per game and boasting a sterling 22:2 touchdown to interception ratio.

Afternoon game

(1) Tennessee at (3) Georgia

CBS - 3:30pm

The first of two games today that could well decide the shape of the college football playoffs.

In nine weeks Tennessee has gone from being unranked to the top-ranked team in the land. This week they’ll take on the reigning College Football Playoff Champions. Georgia has (probably) the most stacked roster in college football, well-stocked with NFL-caliber talent at pretty much every position. Scouting Georgia is really more a matter of enjoying the game and taking note of which players stand out, then circling back to them later.

Of note for Giants’ fans, Tennessee star receiver Cedric Tillman will be back in full measure this week. He made his return to the field last week in Tennessee’s 44-6 dismantling of Kentucky, but this week against Georgia will be a real test. Georgia CB Kelee Ringo is one of the best coverage players in the country and a strong performance by Ringo will be necessary for Tennessee to win — and a boon for his draft stock.

Evening game

(6) Alabama at (10) LSU

ESPN - 7pm

We get a classic matchup for our Prime Time game, and other game that will likely determine who’s in — and who’s out — of the college football playoffs. And, somehow, LSU vs. Alabama is the other SEC game on today’s slate.

This is another game where my best advice is to simply watch the game and see which players leap off the field, then circle back to them later.

While LSU has some very good players on their roster who will likely be drafted in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft (such as Kayshon Boutte or B.J. Ojulari), the big question will be the play of Alabama QB Bryce Young.

Young was one of the top QBs coming into the season and his per-game averages are in line with his 2021 marks. However, an injury and Alabama’s disappointing slide to 6th overall seems to have hurt his draft stock. Some have even moved Kentucky’s Will Levis over Young in their 2022 draft rankings. Can Young show that he’s still the top QB in the draft class?

Other games to watch

(17) North Carolina at Virginia

ACC Network - noon

Florida at Texas A&M

ESPN - noon

Maryland at Wisconsin

Big 10 Network - noon

(8) Oregon at Colorado

ESPN - 3:30pm

(24) Texas at (13) Kansas State

FS1 - 7pm

(4) Clemson at Notre Dame

NBC Peacock - 7:30pm

(21) Wake Forest at (22) NC State

ACC Network - 8pm

(12) UCLA at Arizona State

FS1 - 10:30

