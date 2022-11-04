‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants’ midseason awards

On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed hands out New York Giants midseason awards, and chats with Tom Rudawsky of the 33rd Team.

Awards go as follows:

MVP — Saquon Barkley (and Offensive Player of the Year)

Defensive Player of the Year — Dexter Lawrence

Rookie of the Year — Kayvon Thibodeaux

Comeback Player of the Year — Nick Gates

Biggest Surprise Contributor — Darius Slayton

Best in-season acquistion — Jaylon Smith, Fabian Moreau (tie)

My interview with Tom Rudawsky starts at 12:55.

