‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants’ midseason awards

Ed hands out midseason awards, and chats with Tom Rudawsky of the 33rd Team

By Ed Valentine
On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed hands out New York Giants midseason awards, and chats with Tom Rudawsky of the 33rd Team.

Awards go as follows:

  • MVP — Saquon Barkley (and Offensive Player of the Year)
  • Defensive Player of the Year — Dexter Lawrence
  • Rookie of the Year — Kayvon Thibodeaux
  • Comeback Player of the Year — Nick Gates
  • Biggest Surprise Contributor — Darius Slayton
  • Best in-season acquistion — Jaylon Smith, Fabian Moreau (tie)

My interview with Tom Rudawsky starts at 12:55.

