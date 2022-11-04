Giants news, 11/4: Daniel Bellinger, Kayvon Thibodeaux on All-rookie team, Love extension, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

“Saquon is a culture guy that fits into everything we’ve asked,’’ Schoen said on the Tiki and Tierney show on WFAN. “He’s a captain and he’s a very good player at his position who’s having a very good season. So, he’s a guy obviously we’re going to do our due diligence on and we’d like to keep him around here, so we can get into contract extension talks.”

The Giants are represented by one player on each side of the ball—tight end Daniel Bellinger and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Coach of the Year | Brian Daboll, New York Giants. The Giants looked to be embarking on a total reset this season. With Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen running things, New York was prepared to suffer through a dismal 2022 campaign with the hope things would improve in future years. But Daboll has made the most of a depleted Giants roster. Big Blue is 6-2 and on track for the playoffs, which no one could have predicted before the season began.

But they need to get healthy — and the bye should help with that mission. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at where things stand on the injury front for coach Brian Daboll’s team, including WR Kenny Golladay, outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, left guard Shane Lemieux (foot), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf).

Giants are reportedly working on a contract extension with S Julian Love

The Giants & safety Julian Love’s reps have had conversations about a contract extension, according to a source.



Love, 24, a 2019 4th round pick from Notre Dame, is a captain, an indispensable player & pending UFA



Joe Schoen wants to get any in-season extensions done this week pic.twitter.com/F1xwnt0zmn — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 3, 2022

Unfortunately, the overarching headline for the first-years is probably ill-health. Just as Kayvon Thibodeaux and Wan’Dale Robinson were re-acclimating to the speed of the NFL game after missing time with injuries, the Giants lost a pair of rookies in Week 7 when both tight end Daniel Bellinger and right tackle Evan Neal left the win over the Jaguars with ailments. Add them to the a list that already included fifth-round defensive lineman DJ Davidson, who was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL in the team’s London game against the Packers in Week 5. Fifth-round pick and offensive lineman Marcus McKethan was placed on IR before the season started after tearing his ACL. Same goes for sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers, the linebacker who tore his ACL in the preseason after turning a lot of heads during camp.

Giants have a top five tight end, according to PFF

#Giants rookie TE Daniel Bellinger has the 5th highest PFF grade among all NFL tight ends



KC Travis Kelce, 90.7

BAL Mark Andrews, 84.5

CLE David Njoku, 83.5

PHI Dallas Goedert, 74.9

NYG Daniel Bellinger, 74.8#TogetherBlue — Goat (@GOATNYG) November 3, 2022

Sonja Gates, who traveled from her home in Las Vegas to experience the moment, told The Post she didn’t care if Nick got to play in the game or not, that she was there to merely see him in uniform again. That, in her mind, represented a monumental victory. “My whole goal coming here was so I could be here to watch him run on that field in a uniform ready to play if he gets that opportunity,’’ Sonja Gates said. “After the long 13 months he’s gone through with the physical pain, the emotional pain, for us to be there and watch him walk out on that field, that’s all we care about.”

“I was kind of shocked, but I’m always thankful for the opportunity,” Toney said when asked how he felt when he found out he was traded. “I know the business side of it. I wasn’t too hard on it. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to develop here.”

The Miami Dolphins have signed newly acquired outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to a contact extension through the 2027 season, the team announced Thursday. The five-year extension is worth $110 million and incentives can boost it to $111.25 million,

“Rashod Bateman has decided to go ahead and get his surgery for his foot. He’s going to get the Lisfranc surgery,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. “It was one of those ones where it was up to him. He and his agent and his family talked it over, and he felt it’d be in his best interest to do that."

