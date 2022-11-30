NFL power rankings, Week 13: Giants down to No. 14 in aggregate rankings

The New York Giants lost their second game in a row on Thanksgiving Day to the Dallas Cowboys. It was only natural with the two game losing streak and the skepticism around how good the Giants are roster wise, that they are continuing to fall in these power rankings. With the injuries piling up, the Giants will welcome this mini bye to try to get some reinforcements back for another divisional showdown against the Commanders.

This week, we have aggregated nine power rankings across the Internet.

NFL.com (16)

Are the Giants in a simple slump … or is this an overachieving team coming down to Earth? It’s a fair question after a 28-20 Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys at Jerrah World, New York’s second consecutive defeat. The 7-2 start to the season afforded Brian Daboll’s team wiggle room, but the pressure will be on with a pair of matchups with the surging Commanders in the next three weeks. Injuries have thinned a roster that wasn’t deep to begin with, and Saquon Barkley has cooled off after an MVP-level beginning to the year. We’re about to enter gut check time for Big Blue.

USA Today (15)

Of the NFC’s seven projected playoff teams, only one doesn’t own a divisional win ... not great for the G-Men given they’re in the midst of a four-game stretch against NFC East foes.

Sporting News (11)

The Giants fought hard with their remixed offense for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, but their run defense issues have become a big bugaboo. They’re still looking good for an NFC wild card, but the winning the East is out of reach now.

ESPN (13)

The Giants are currently sitting sixth in the NFC. It’s shaping up to be a three-team race between them, the Commanders and the Seahawks. The Giants already lost to Seattle but have two games in a three-week stretch against Washington. Winning one of two puts them in pretty solid position. It’s entirely possible to get into the postseason with nine wins in the NFC, but splitting the final six would get the Giants to a healthy 10 wins — and complete a wildly overachieving season. — Jordan Raanan

The Athletic (16)

The Giants might have some reinforcements on the way ahead of Sunday’s key game against Washington as they look to rebound from a 1-3 stretch over the last four games that has brought them down to earth. The Giants and Commanders play each other twice over the next three weeks in a stretch that will determine how likely it is for the NFC East to somehow squeeze all four teams into the playoffs. Right now, it might be the best division of all time.

CBS Sports (15)

They are spiraling right now with two straight losses. One has to wonder if this is who they are as a team since they are limited in terms of playmakers.

YAHOO! Sports (14)

It’s a little surprising that the Giants aren’t getting more out of Saquon Barkley as a receiver. In the last six games, Barkley has 17 catches for 80 yards. Barkley posting 13.3 receiving yards per game over that stretch is a reason the offense hasn’t been better. We know Barkley can have a huge impact in the passing game too.

NBC Sports Chicago (14)

After another loss, the Giants are suddenly sinking and their playoff hopes are looking dire. Don’t think Odell Beckham Jr. is going to be the cure-all the Giants’ rickety passing game needs.

Pro Football Talk (10)