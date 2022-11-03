Joe Schoen on Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley: ‘We’d like to keep him around here’

There has been a fierce debate amongst fans and the media about what the New York Giants should do with Saquon Barkley before the season. Coming off back-to-back years of injuries and ineffective rushing, it looked like both parties were destined for a breakup. Fast forward to November and the Giants are 6-2 and Barkley has been a big reason why.

General Manager Joe Schoen has noticed. Coming from a Buffalo Bills organization that has not paid running backs top money, some wondered Schoen would follow that trend. Speaking on the Tiki and Tierney show on WFAN, Schoen said he would like Barkley to remain a Giant.

“Saquon is a culture guy that fits into everything we’ve asked,’’ Schoen said. “He’s a captain and he’s a very good player at his position who’s having a very good season. So, he’s a guy obviously we’re going to do our due diligence on and we’d like to keep him around here, so we can get into contract extension talks.”

Schoen said Barkley knows the organization wants him around.

“Saquon and I have a great relationship,’’ Schoen said. “I’ve talked with him [and] told him I’d like him to be here, and I think he’s in the same boat. So, we’ll see if we can work something out here at some point.’’

As our own Ed Valentine has covered, Schoen has said he might entertain extension talks with players during the bye week. The GM also admitted the franchise tag is a possibility for Barkley.

“You have a value for a player, where we see him and why and then knowing that you do have the franchise tag as a tool in your toolbox.’’

The franchise tag would lock Barkley up for the season at a projected $12.6 million dollar cap hit in 2023.

Barkley is second in the league in both rushing yards (779) and total yards from scrimmage (968).