Giants news, 11/3: Giants awarded Bills WR, a look at the rookie class, more headlines

The New York Giants 2022 rookie class positively influenced the team’s success through the first eight weeks of the season. The inaugural draft for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll resulted in 11 draft picks and several undrafted free agents, most of whom are on the practice squad. UDFA edge defender Tomon Fox earns a spot on the list with 146 defensive snaps to his name so far this season.

Grade: A+. The Giants having two more wins than last year with the same starting quarterback and running back makes their run even more incredible. Brian Daboll and his coaching staff have done a remarkable job with the talent they have, making the most out of a roster that lacks at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback. Are the Giants a Super Bowl contender? They’re not supposed to be. A 6-2 start is phenomenal for a franchise that hasn’t been to a playoff game in six years. That drought may end this year.

Wife of ex-Giants coach Tom Coughlin dies at 77

The two-time Super Bowl champion and his family released a statement with the sad news.

My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away this morning at the age of 77. Judy was a remarkable woman in every way. She lived a life filled with love and unselfishly gave her heart and soul to others. Judy made you feel like an old friend from the first hug to the last. She was a mother to all on and off the field. For everyone who knew and loved Judy, the enormity of her absence cannot be put into words, but the immense kindness she showed to others will always endure. Our hearts are broken, but we know she is free form suffering and at peace with our Lord.

Four years with an impulsive general manager produced a 19-46 record and a mess that was inherited by successor Joe Schoen. Schoen has taken a measured approach in his aim to rebuild the Giants into a sustainable winner. So not even a surprising 6-2 start inspired the first-year GM to abandon his plan at Tuesday’s trade deadline, which passed without a move despite the Giants’ obvious need for an upgrade at wide receiver.

Loser: New York Giants. The Giants made several calls but ultimately stood pat at the deadline. New York's lack of moves was surely a disappointment for Giants fans given the team's surprising 6-2 start. Giants fans may not be blue for long, however, as GM Joe Schoen said after the deadline that he would consider bringing Odell Beckham Jr. back after New York was unable to trade for a receiver at the deadline.

