Eagles at Texans: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

It will take a massive upset, but perhaps the New York Giants can get some help on Thursday Night Football when the Houston Texans take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Texans will need to play better football than they have all year just to have a chance in this game. Their only win is a 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they have lost by a touchdown or more in three of their last four games.

One bright spot has been running back Dameon Pierce, who last week broke a streak of three straight games with 100 yards from scrimmage. The Eagles are also allowing 134 rushing yards per game over the last three weeks.

However, Philadelphia has already shown it has the firepower to blow out bad teams, including last week’s 35-13 win over Pittsburgh. Jalen Hurts threw four touchdowns in that win, three of them to A.J. Brown.

If the Eagles win on Thursday, they will move to 8-0 and take a commanding lead in the NFC East. A loss would leave them just one game ahead of the Giants and Dallas Cowboys, who both own 6-2 records.

The Eagles are favored by 13 points, and they have covered the spread in five of their last six games.

How to watch

What: Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans (1-5-1)

When: Thursday, Nov. 3

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Eagles), 83 (Texans), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Eagles), 225 (Texans), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Eagles -13

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

