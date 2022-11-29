Giants roster moves: Devery Hamilton, Quincy Roche, Trenton Thompson added to practice squad

The New York Giants announced Tuesday morning that they have signed offensive tackle Devery Hamilton, edge defender Quincy Roche, and defensive back Trenton Thompson to their practice squad.

All three players have served as depth for the Giants throughout the season. The team has juggled players to account for injuries, with Hamilton and Thompson most recently being added to the active roster as the Giants scrambled to fill out their offensive line and secondary depth charts.

Roche was originally claimed off of waivers after being waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. He flashed in Patrick Grahams' defense, but fell behind Oshane Ximines in Wink Martindale's scheme.

Roche was waived last week in a corresponding roster moves when the Giants signed Hamilton and Thompson to their active roster.

Hamilton emerged as a solid depth player in the preseason with the ability to fill in as a guard or tackle.

Thompson was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants out of San Diego State after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thompson and Hamilton were waived on Sunday to open roster spots as Ben Bredeson, Azeez Ojulari, and Tony Jefferson were designated to return from injured reserve.