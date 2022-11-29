The Chris and Nick show: Reviewing the Giants’ 28-20 loss to the Cowboys

The New York Giants nearly executed a stunning upset of the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 12 match-up.

Dallas was favored by 10 points by the time the game kicked off on Thanksgiving afternoon, yet the Giants lead by 6 at halftime. Unfortunately, the Giants’ lead didn’t hold, and the wheels fell off over the course of the second half.

Chris and Nick went back to the tape to see just what went right, and what went wrong, for the Giants on Thanksgiving.

In this podcast

What worked for the Giants on offense? (0:30)

Why did the Giants struggle on offense? (14:30)

Kayvon Thibodeau’s big day (30:00)

How did Dallas pull away from the Giants? (38:20)

