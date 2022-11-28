Steelers at Colts: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The season hasn’t gone the way either team has liked so far but on Monday Night Football, the once-must-see matchup between two AFC powerhouses will be back on display. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts will be hungry to get back into the win column this week and build up a little momentum.

The Steelers had been the model of consistency for the past two decades under quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. It’s been an adjustment for life after Big Ben and the rookie from Pitt Kenny Pickett has struggled at times as he goes through his growing pains. Pickett has thrown three touchdowns to eight interceptions and has been sacked 20 times so far on the season. In the time that Pickett has been a starter, he has built strong chemistry with fellow rookie George Pickens. While those two have grown together there is a notable wide receiver that has been in decline in Pittsburgh. Dionte Johnson who was a pro bowler last season is still searching for his first touchdown of the year. His numbers have declined in every category when the Steelers made the switch from Trubisky to Pickett and he has been vocal about it. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers look to get him involved more tonight.

The Colts on the other hand have gone through a roller coaster of a season already. Jeff Saturday is now in charge after the Colts relieved Frank Reich of his duties as head coach. The move was met with plenty of backlash and skepticism as Saturday was working as an analyst with no college or NFL coaching experience and there were already two staff members with coaching experience on the Indianapolis sidelines. The Colts since then have beaten the Las Vegas Raiders and lost a narrow game to the Philadelphia Eagles after establishing Matt Ryan as the starter again for the Colts. Even with the quarterback and coaching changes the offensive game plan remains the same — get Jonathan Taylor the football. Going up against a Steeler defense that is no longer the dominant rushing defense of years past, look for the Colts to get Taylor involved early and often.

How to watch

What: Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)

When: Monday, Nov. 28

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Steelers), 83 (Colts), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Steelers), 225 (Colts), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Colts -2.5

Referee: Bill Vinovich

