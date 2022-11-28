Giants injury updates: Ben Bredeson, Azeez Ojulari, Tony Jefferson designated to return from IR

The New York Giants on Monday designated guard Ben Bredeson, edge defender, Azeez Ojulari and safety Tony Jefferson for return from injured reserve.

The 7-4 Giants face the 7-5 Washington Commanders Sunday at MetLife Stadium, with both team vying for one of three NFC wild-card playoff berths.

Bredeson was the Giants’ starting left guard until suffering a sprained MCL Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants have used Joshua Ezeudu, Shane Lemieux and Jack Anderson in Bredeson’s place over the past four games.

Ojulari was the Giants’ second-round pick in 2021, and had a 8.0 quarterback sacks in 2021. He has played in only two games this season due to calf injuries, getting one sack in 60 total defensive snaps. Ojulari has not played since Week 4.

Jefferson, a veteran safety, began the season on the practice squad and was eventually promoted to the 53-man roster. He played 36 defensive snaps over three games before being placed on IR with a foot injury.

The Giants cleared two spots on their 53-man roster last week by waiving offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and safety Trenton Thompson.

The Giants could also get starting tight end Daniel Bellinger, out since Week 7 after needing surgery for a fractured eye socket, back against the Commanders.