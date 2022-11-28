Giants vs. Commanders 2022, Week 13: Everything you need to know

The stretch run has arrived for the New York Giants. At 7-4, the Giants hope to conclude a surprisingly successful season by securing a playoff berth that seemed implausible when the season began.
The Giants host the NFC East rival Washington Commanders (7-5) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders, winners of six of their last seven games, are 2-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Giants play Washington in two of their next three games with a Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in between.
Keep it here for all the pre-game, in-game and post-game Giants-Commanders coverage you will need.
Giants reaming 2022-23 schedule
Week 13 — vs. Washington Commanders (Dec. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 14 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)
Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)
Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)