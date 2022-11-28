Giants-Commanders odds: Have oddsmakers lost faith in New York?

For a few weeks at least, it appeared as though oddsmakers had faith in the New York Giants as one of the top dogs in the NFC. But on Sunday, the Giants (7-4) opened as 2-point underdogs for their Week 13 home matchup with the Washington Commanders.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Washington as -110 moneyline favorites, and the over/under is set at 41 points.

The Giants have a slight lead on Washington in the standings, but the Commanders (7-5) would overtake them with a win. The loser will drop to last place in the NFC East. If the season ended today (the end of Week 12), all four NFC East teams would make the playoffs.

It’s a quick turnabout considering that a few weeks ago, the Giants looked like playoff locks and the Commanders’ season appeared to be lost. But since starting 1-4, Washington has won six of its last seven games, including a 32-21 victory over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

Washington’s resurgence stems from its defense. The Commanders have held all of their opponents to 21 points or less in that seven-game stretch. However, they have scored more than 20 points only three times.

The Commanders also announced last week that they are sticking with quarterback Taylor Heinecke, even though Carson Wentz has now recovered from a finger injury.

Giants-Commanders kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The two teams will meet again in Week 15.