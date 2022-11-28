Giants news, 11/28: Beckham, Barkley, playoffs, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is reportedly set to visit the New York Giants on Thursday, was removed from a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

Per Tom Pelissero, Beckham was slipping “in and out of consciousness” before being removed. “Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue,” police said in a statement. “Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

Beckham said in a series of tweets that "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all.."

Video of Beckham, Jr. being escorted off the plane

OBJ was escorted by cops to the ticketing area of the airport, I’m told.



Video from @TheMalibuArtist pic.twitter.com/zHZRw10jhD — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Giants are still playing to get into the postseason. They are squarely in the playoff mix in the NFC, despite currently being the proprietors of their first two-game losing streak of 2022. Getting dominated by the Lions in Week 11, then overwhelmed in the second half by the Cowboys on Thanksgiving are body blows that stung and staggered the Giants, but did not knock them out. At present, there is cause for concern. But all that good work and all that late-game execution in September and October has not been wiped away because November was a downer.

Ross Tucker offers his take on the touchdown that was called back against Dallas

“You can NOT call that!”@RossTuckerNFL explains why he thought the ineligible man downfield penalty on the Giants TD was such a bad call. pic.twitter.com/PrKlCSo4S6 — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) November 25, 2022

“Look, anything can happen in this league,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “I’ve said it before, it’s a humbling league. You can be on the top of the mountain one week and fall off the next week. The biggest thing for us is to remain consistent in the things that we try to do each week to give ourselves the best chance to win. Do they always work? No, but I think a consistent approach is the best approach.”

It has been weeks since Barkley has looked like the game-breaking force who emphatically announced that he was back after three injury-plagued seasons. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry in the first five games, compared with 3.6 yards per carry in the past six games. Even when Barkley rushed for 152 yards against the Texans in Week 10, that was a grinding effort that required 35 carries against a historically bad run defense.

It’s impossible to pinpoint one reason for Barkley’s dip in production, but his health is a concern. He hasn’t looked the same since injuring his right shoulder against the Packers in Week 5. Another theory is that Barkley’s workload is taking its toll. He’s averaging 20.4 carries per game after never topping 16.7 carries per game in his first four seasons.

Gates said Parsons “full-on punched” him in the chin to draw the penalty and that he expected the New York officiating office to throw him out of the game.

“I’m surprised he didn’t get ejected, but New York said it was open-handed. He’ll get [fined]. He must not like his money,” Gates said of Parsons. Gates added he got under Parsons’ skin, noting, “I’m not the best football player, so I’ve got to do other things to try to help out the team.”

This week’s opponent

QB Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain, Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left and the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 Sunday for their sixth win in seven games.

Young, who had been listed as questionable for the game against the Falcons, was officially ruled out on Sunday morning. The nature of Young’s illness is unknown, but his knee injury remains a concern. He suffered a torn ACL more than a year ago and still hasn’t played since. The Commanders face the Giants this week and have their bye after that. It remains unclear when Young will get on the field.

A memorial for Sean Taylor was unveiled before the game yesterday

Commanders reveal memorial to honor Sean Taylor on the 15th Anniversary of his passing. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DsPYDiMi12 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) November 27, 2022

Around the league

The wide receiver became the 51st player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards. Evans is the fifth-active player to reach 10,000 career receiving yards. He joins teammate Julio Jones, DeSean Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins, and A.J. Green as active members of the 10,000-yard club.

The thumb injury to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is more severe than known. Rodgers' injury, suffered during a 27-22 loss to the Giants in London on Oct. 9, is actually an avulsion fracture of the thumb, sources say. It is serious enough that surgery is almost always the answer to fix this type of injury, according to people with knowledge of Rodgers' fracture.

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube