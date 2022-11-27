Odell Beckham removed from flight in Miami

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is reportedly set to visit the New York Giants on Thursday, was removed from a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

Per Tom Pelissero, Beckham was slipping “in and out of consciousness” before being removed.

“Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue,” police said in a statement. “Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.” American Airlines released the following statement: “American Airlines flight 1228, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX), returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt. The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:45 a.m. local time.”

Beckham issued a series of tweets about the incident. Here is the first one:

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

How this affects Beckham’s free agency — or if it does at all — is unknown.