NFL Week 12: Sunday viewing guide

Week 12 in the NFL is already something of a wash, with the New York Giants losing 28-20 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. However, there’s still a slate of thrilling games on Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders both in action.

The Eagles can regain a two-game lead in the NFC East by beating the Packers on Sunday night, who have dropped six of their last seven games. The Commanders, facing the Atlanta Falcons, will look to improve to 7-5, which would put them just half a game behind the 7-4 Giants. New York will play Washington twice and Philly once in the next three weeks.

Check below for broadcast info, betting odds, and predictions from the Big Blue View staff. You can also use this thread to discuss all the Sunday action.

1 p.m.

Denver Broncos (3-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-8)

TV: FOX

Odds: Broncos -1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) at Cleveland Browns (3-7)

TV: FOX

Odds: Buccaneers -3.5

Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

TV: CBS

Odds: Ravens -3.5

Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)

TV: CBS

Odds: Dolphins -14

Chicago Bears (3-8) at New York Jets (6-4)

TV: FOX

Odds: Jets -6

Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Tennessee Titans

TV: CBS

Odds: Bengals -2.5

Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Washington Commanders (6-5)

TV: FOX

Odds: Commanders -4

4:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) at Arizona Cardinals (4-7)

TV: CBS

Odds: Chargers -2.5

Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4)

TV: CBS

Odds: Seahawks -4

4:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams (3-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

TV: FOX

Odds: Chiefs -15.5

New Orleans Saints (4-7) at San Francisco 49ers (6-4)

TV: FOX

Odds: 49ers -9

8:20 p.m.

Green Bay Packers (4-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)

TV: NBC

Odds: Eagles -6.5

Staff picks