NFL Week 12: Sunday viewing guide

Week 12 in the NFL is already something of a wash, with the New York Giants losing 28-20 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. However, there’s still a slate of thrilling games on Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders both in action.
The Eagles can regain a two-game lead in the NFC East by beating the Packers on Sunday night, who have dropped six of their last seven games. The Commanders, facing the Atlanta Falcons, will look to improve to 7-5, which would put them just half a game behind the 7-4 Giants. New York will play Washington twice and Philly once in the next three weeks.
Check below for broadcast info, betting odds, and predictions from the Big Blue View staff. You can also use this thread to discuss all the Sunday action.
1 p.m.
Denver Broncos (3-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-8)
TV: FOX
Odds: Broncos -1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) at Cleveland Browns (3-7)
TV: FOX
Odds: Buccaneers -3.5
Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)
TV: CBS
Odds: Ravens -3.5
Houston Texans (1-8-1) at Miami Dolphins (7-3)
TV: CBS
Odds: Dolphins -14
Chicago Bears (3-8) at New York Jets (6-4)
TV: FOX
Odds: Jets -6
Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Tennessee Titans
TV: CBS
Odds: Bengals -2.5
Atlanta Falcons (5-6) at Washington Commanders (6-5)
TV: FOX
Odds: Commanders -4
4:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) at Arizona Cardinals (4-7)
TV: CBS
Odds: Chargers -2.5
Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) at Seattle Seahawks (6-4)
TV: CBS
Odds: Seahawks -4
4:25 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams (3-7) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)
TV: FOX
Odds: Chiefs -15.5
New Orleans Saints (4-7) at San Francisco 49ers (6-4)
TV: FOX
Odds: 49ers -9
8:20 p.m.
Green Bay Packers (4-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1)
TV: NBC
Odds: Eagles -6.5
