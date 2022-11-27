‘All options on the table’ for new MetLife Stadium field — report

MetLife Stadium will have a new playing surface for the 2023 NFL season, and a statement from co-owner John Mara released to the Daily News leaves open the possibility that the surface could be grass.

“The next field in the stadium is the subject of ongoing discussion between the Jets, the stadium and us,” the Giants’ statement said. “John has heard from the players and other experts about playing surfaces as part of his roles on the player safety and health committee, competition committee and management council. He expects to have conversations with our players as we move along in the process of selecting a new field.”

Previous reports have indicated that MetLife, home to both the Giants and New York Jets, would have a new synthetic surface.

The Field Turf at MetLife has long been a source of controversy, especially with the Giants annually among the teams with the most injuries suffered. Wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard each suffered torn ACLs at MetLife this season. Linebacker Darrian Beavers and guard Marcus McKethan were lost to torn ACLs suffered at MetLife during the preseason.

The NFLPA has been outspoken about wanting grass playing surfaces at all NFL stadiums. The NFLPA provided this statement to ESPN in response to MetLife’s most recent plan:

“The players have been vocal and clear about this issue and it is a good step to hear them that change needs to be made. The change will not come soon enough, though, for players who will be at greater risk the rest of the season. We expect that whatever surface gets installed next year will meet the highest safety and performance standards possible.”

Giants safety Julian Love told WFAN that he would “prefer grass” because it is “easier on your body.”

The playing surface at MetLife was last replaced prior to the 2020 season.