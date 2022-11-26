Giants news, 11/26: Giants waive two players, massive TV ratings, and an Odell update

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants create two roster openings
The Giants on Friday waived two players, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and safety Trenton Thompson. Both players had been signed off the practice squad on Wednesday to fill spots on the team’s injury-depleted roster.
Waiving both clears a pair of roster spots with the possibility that three players on injured reserve — guard Ben Bredeson, edge defender Azeez Ojulari and tight end Daniel Bellinger — could be activated in time for the Giants’ Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders.
