What can we learn from NY Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. Dallas Cowboys?

Let’s take a look at Thursday’s Pro Football Focus grade and official snap counts for the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

OFFENSE

PFF grades

Here is an interesting development. Nick Gates, making his first start of the season at center in place of the injured Jon Feliciano, graded far better than Feliciano did in any of the Giants’ first 10 games.

Gates posted an 82.4 overall grade, a nearly-elite 88.6 as a run blocker. As a pass-blocker, Gates allowed just one quarterback hit in 43 pass-blocking snaps. Feliciano has twice this season graded above 70.0, with his best mark being a 71.6 Week 3 vs. Dallas. With the Giants struggling to run block overall, perhaps Gates played his way into the lineup at either center or left guard.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas posted a season-low 57.8 grade. He allowed his first sack of the season to Cowboys’ star Micah Parsons, and also surrendered a pair of hurries.

Four of the Giants’ bottom five offensive grades went to offensive linemen.

Snap counts

NYG offensive snap counts from Thursday:

-- They got thru the game with the same OL for all 64 snaps so that's something.

-- 19 snaps, 0 targets for Kenny Golladay.

-- 8 snaps as a jumbo TE for Korey Cunningham. A little surprised Matt Peart wasn't used in that role. pic.twitter.com/rkXJ1NrCUc — Ed Valentine (@Valentine_Ed) November 25, 2022

DEFENSE

PFF grades

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence had a nearly-elite 89.7 grade, including two pressures of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Kayvon Thibodeaux graded at 87.2 with an astounding nine quarterback pressures (five hits, four hurries) in 26 pass-blocking snaps.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams graded at 83.5 after getting an interception and a pair of passes defensed.

Darnay Holmes graded at just 29.4, and was charged with allowing three receptions for 58 yards in five targets.

Snap counts