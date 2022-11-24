Cowboys 28, Giants 20: Giants can’t keep up with Dallas, fall to 7-4 overall

The under-manned New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, 28-20. The loss was the third in four games for the Giants. The Cowboys are 8-3.

The Giants led 13-7 at the half, but Dallas scored touchdowns on three consecutive second-half possessions to pull away.

“We let the game slip away,” said Giants defensive back Julian Love.

The Giants covered the 10-point spread with a late 1-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Richie James.

“Guys competed. We just didn’t do enough,” said head coach Brian Daboll.

Missed opportunities on offense and defense cost the Giants.

The turning point came when the Giants failed to convert on 4th-and-1 from their own 44-yard line with 4:07 left in the third quarter.

Saquon Barkley drops a 4th and 1 pass. That's not a perfect throw -- a little behind Barkley -- but it has to be caught. Game-changing drop right there. Dallas ball at NYG 45.

Barkley said “I’ve gotta be better” and make that catch, but Jones took the blame for the failed conversion.

“Just a bad throw,” he said. “Can’t miss that.”

“We had an opportunity on it,” Daboll said. “I thought it was the right thing to do.”

Replay showed the Giants had only 10 players on the field on that play.

“Can’t happen,” Daboll said. “Can’t happen.”

Dallas scored six plays later on a 6-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz. They added a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 2-yard run by tight end Peyton Hendershot.

“Every time you lose it sucks,” said Barkley. “You get that nasty feeling in your stomach, that pit in your stomach. Especially when there’s a lot of things if you go back and if you change it you can change the outcome of the game.”

Injury news

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott left the game in the third quarter and was ruled out with a concussion.

Stats

Daniel Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked three times, twice by star edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Saquon Barkley ran 11 times for 39 yards. He caught four passes for 13 yards.

Darius Slayton caught three passes for 63 yards, including a spectacular 44-yard catch that set up the Giants’ only touchdown.

Richie James had five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Graham Gano’s 57-yard field goal in the first quarter tied Aldrick Rosas’ record for the longest field goal in franchise history. Rosas made a 57-yarder in 2018. Gano also made a 47-yarder.

Edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux had only one tackle. but was a force in the pass rush with five quarterback hits.

Dallas had 430 yards of total offense. The Giants had 300.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams with the first-quarter interception of Dak Prescott.

PICKED OFF ‼️



: FOX pic.twitter.com/kd6eUOFSHL — New York Giants (@Giants) November 24, 2022

Yes, Darius Slayton did this.

Darius Slayton, are you serious?

It had been a while.

The @Giants' 1st offensive TD on Thanksgiving since 1938, when they scored at Ebbets Field against the Brooklyn Dodgers. #TogetherBlue



(Via: @NFL, FOX)pic.twitter.com/NcUT2q4KjI — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 24, 2022

Another interception.

Giants inactives

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

OL Josh Ezeudu (Neck)

OL Jon Feliciano (Neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (Toe)

DB Fabian Moreau (Oblique)

OL Evan Neal (Knee)

What’s next?

The Giants host the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Metlife Stadium. Game time is 1 p.m. ET