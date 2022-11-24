Odell Beckham rumors: Will he choose the Giants, Cowboys ... or Buffalo Bills?

We have reached Thanksgiving. Not only are the New York Giants facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but that also means the ‘who will he sign with?’ drama surrounding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should soon come to an end.

We have known for a while that the 30-year-old Beckham will visit with the Giants and Cowboys at some point after the two teams play on Thursday.

As Ian Rapoport mentions in the video below, the Cowboys have had “a very open flirtation” with Beckham, as owner Jerry Jones and several top Cowboys players have courted him. The Giants, with Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard among Beckham’s good friends, have been more low-key but perhaps no less interested in adding Beckham to a wide receiver group that needs more talent.

Rapoport also mentions the Buffalo Bills as a dark horse possibility for Beckham, noting that star linebacker Von Miller has been having “regular conversations” with Beckham and that “the interest there is real” for the Bills and Beckham.

In addition to the Giants facing the Cowboys on Thursday, the Bills are facing the Detroit Lions. You wonder if today’s results will have any bearing on what Beckham ultimately decides.