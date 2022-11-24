How to watch Thanksgiving Day games: Bills at Lions and Patriots at Vikings

The main event on Thanksgiving comes when the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys, but there will be plenty more football to gobble up with your turkey. The Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions at 12:30 p.m., and the New England Patriots take on the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m.

The Lions are coming off a convincing defeat of the Giants, with the 13-point margin of victory being the largest in a Lions win this year. Now with a three-game win streak, it’s possible they’ve finally figured things out. Of course, the Bills present a different challenge entirely.

Buffalo recently dropped two games, but bounced back last week with a win over the Browns. They remain the team to beat in the conference, but the room for error is small in a crowded AFC East.

Later at night, the Patriots will look to prove that their recent three-game win streak was something more substantial than beating up on mediocre teams. New England has won four of its last five and is just one game behind the Bills and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East standings.

Minnesota is still reeling from a 40-3 blowout loss to the Cowboys, a loss that placed their status as one of the NFC’s top teams into question. Dak Prescott tore apart the Vikings pass coverage, and the offense floundered with Justin Jefferson contained. Minnesota has essentially already won the NFC North, but the Vikings are sitting at 8-2 and looking for more than just a division title.

How to watch

What: Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6)

When: Thursday, Nov. 23

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 82 (Bills), 138 (Lions), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Lions), 225 (Bills), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bills -9

Referee: Clete Blakeman

What: New England Patriots (6-4) at Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

When: Thursday, Nov. 23

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 82 (Patriots), 85 (Vikings), 88 (National); XM channels: 227 (Vikings), 225 (Patriots), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Vikings -2.5

Referee: Alex Kemp

