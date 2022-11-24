Giants news, 11/24: Offensive line, Thibodeaux, Barkley, Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

With question marks about the availability of several of their offensive lineman for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are re-signing Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster. With injuries in the secondary, the Giants are also signing rookie safety Trenton Thompson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

To make room, the Giants are releasing linebacker Austin Calitro and edge defender Quincy Roche.

BBV’s Ed Valentine says if you base it on the five healthiest offensive linemen on the roster prior to adding Hamilton, the Giants offensive line could look like this on Thursday:

LT — Andrew Thomas

LG — Jack Anderson

C — Nick Gates

RG — Mark Glowinski

RT — Matt Peart

Other Giant observations

This is the Giants’ 16th Thanksgiving game, the sixth-highest total in the NFL. Every one of them was played on the road. They are 7-5-3 all-time on Thanksgiving. The Giants have lost their last three Turkey Day games, in 1992, 2009 and 2017.

In the 1920s and 1930s, the Giants were regular Thanksgiving participants. But after that tie in Brooklyn in 1938, they didn’t play on the holiday again until 1982.

DJ on what he expects to see from the Cowboys today

Daniel Jones on facing a challenging Cowboys defense



The Giants are in a situation this week that must feel eerily familiar to Wink Martindale, who oversaw the collapse of the Ravens’ defense late last season when injuries to starting cornerbacks forced backups to play. He joked in hindsight a few months into his role as Giants defensive coordinator that the slide that preceded his exit after nine mostly successful seasons in Baltimore taught him “don’t go to DoorDash to find a backup corner.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux has started to emerge as a difference-maker since entering the lineup. He has only one sack on the season, but he has logged seven quarterback pressures, three quarterback hits, 20 tackles, three batted passes, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Thibodeaux has started all eight games in which he has appeared and has played 77 percent of the defensive snaps. Would New York like to see a little more out of the fifth overall pick? Sure, but Thibodeaux has emerged as a reliable starter who can make the occasional big play.

It’s no coincidence that the Giants have lost in two of Barkley’s worst games this year. He had only 22 yards on 15 carries in a 31-18 defeat to the Detroit Lions this past weekend and rushed 20 times for 53 yards in a 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

If Barkley can stay healthy and get back on track following his season-low showing in Week 11, the Giants should be fine. But if the fifth-year veteran suffers an injury or goes through a late-season slump, New York could be a quick out in the playoffs or even miss out entirely.

“I talk to him every day, but we don’t talk about [his decision] too much,” Shepard said. “Obviously he knows that we want him here. He would love to be here. But everything has to play out for that to happen. There’s a whole bunch of intangibles that have to play out for him to be here. And I understand that. This is a business, and his business has gotta be right for him to do it.”

At the corner of Monroe and Wabash in downtown Chicago, inside the lavish Palmer House hotel, D.T. Love mingled with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. He chatted with Michael Jordan and Venus and Serena Williams. As the hotel’s director of catering and events for 13 years, D.T. oversaw a team of employees for weekend-long events that attracted some of the world’s most famous people. And for some of those weekends, D.T.’s wife and three children — including his son Julian — traveled from Chicago’s western suburbs to hang out and watch him work. As a kid, Julian spent so much time at the Palmer House that “I feel like I lived in that hotel,” he said. So he saw how his dad operated, how he talked to everyone from VIPs to the housekeeping staff — with patience and respect.

“Yeah adrenaline can play funny games,” Parsons said of playing injured,. “The soreness always hits me on a Monday. I was definitely sore. But went through my treatment, and I’m good to go.”

Coach Robert Saleh made the bombshell announcement in a late-morning team meeting, later confirming to reporters that Mike White will start Sunday against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Joe Flacco will be the No. 2 quarterback; Wilson will be inactive.

Saleh confirmed that Wilson addressed the team earlier this week but declined to divulge specifics—it was presumably about his postgame comments where he refused to take any blame for the offense's dismal showing.

