The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Giants’ second game against the Cowboys

The New York Giants didn’t have long to turn the page to their Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The two teams seem to be heading in different directions after Week 11. The Giants suffered a disappointing, injury-riddled loss to the Detroit Lions, while the Cowboys cruised to a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Chris and Nick break down the Cowboys’ offense and defense, as well as the matchups facing the Giants on both sides of the ball.

In this podcast

What does Dak Prescott mean for the Cowboys’ offense? (00:45)

How can the Giants’ defense attack the Cowboys? (11:00)

Just how good is the Dallas defense? (16:00)

Will we see a new offensive strategy from the Giants? (22:00)

