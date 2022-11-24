 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 12: Live updates

Will the Giants have an unexpectedly happy Thanksgiving?

By Ed Valentine Updated
/ new
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

4:30 p.m. ET. That is what time the New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Do your duty as a Giants fan and make sure that your Thanksgiving Day dinner does not interfere with watching the game.

Also, keep it right here for updates throughout the game and for complete coverage once the game is over.

Staff picks

More Giants-Cowboys coverage

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Live updates

In This Stream

Giants vs. Cowboys 2022, Week 12: Everything you need to know

View all 16 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...