Giants vs. Cowboys: How to watch Week 12 matchup

The 7-3 New York Giants will look to rebound from Sunday’s disappointing 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day when the face the Dallas Cowboys, who are also 7-3, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast by FOX.

The Giants lost to the Cowboys in Week 3, 23-16. Dealing with a number of injuries to key players, the Giants are heavy underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Come on back to Big Blue View for all the pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage of Giants-Cowboys. See our Giants-Cowboys StoryStream for all of our game coverage.

Below, all the information you need to watch, listen to, stream, or wager on Sunday’s game.

How to watch

What: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

When: Thursday, Nov. 24

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tx.

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Radio: National Radio — Westwood One: (Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker); Sirius — SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network — WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV

Odds: Giants +9 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Referee: Scott Novak

Weather forecast: 61 degrees, light rain possible.

Giants 2022 schedule

Week 1 — Giants 21, Tennessee Titans 20 (W, 1-0)

Week 2 — Giants 19, Carolina Panthers 16 (W, 2-0)

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys 23, Giants 16 (L, 2-1)

Week 4 — Giants 20, Chicago Bears 12 (W, 3-1)

Week 5 — Giants 27, Green Bay Packers 22 (W, 4-1)

Week 6 — Giants 24, Baltimore Ravens 20 (W, 5-1)

Week 7 — Giants 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17 (W, 6-1

Week 8 — Seattle Seahawks 27, Giants 13 (L, 6-2)

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — Giants 24, Houston Texans 16 (W, 7-2)

Week 11 — Detroit Lions 31, Giants 18 (L, 7-3)

Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day | Time: 4:30 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 13 — vs. Washington Commanders (Dec. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 14 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)

Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)