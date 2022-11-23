Giants-Cowboys final injury report: Giants rule out 7 players, with several also questionable

Well, we won’t have to wait until shortly before kickoff on Thursday to find out who the inactive players for the New York Giants will be against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants have already ruled seven players out of the game.

We knew most of this already, but here are the seven players out for the Giants:

Offensive linemen Josh Ezeudu, Evan Neal, Jon Feliciano, Shane Lemieux, cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Fabian Moreau, tight end Daniel Bellinger.

“It’s the NFL; every team deals with injuries,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “So, next guy up. And let’s get ready to play.”

The Giants made one roster move already, adding offensive lineman Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster.

Giants

OUT

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

OL Josh Ezeudu (Neck)

OL Jon Feliciano (Neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (Toe)

DB Fabian Moreau (Oblique)

OL Evan Neal (Knee/Illness)

QUESTIONABLE

S Dane Belton (Clavicle)

WR Richie James (Knee)

OL Tyre Phillips (Neck)

S Jason Pinnock (Jaw)

OL Andrew Thomas (Illness)

Cowboys

OUT

LB Anthony Barr (Knee)

DOUBTFUL

DE Tarrell Basham (Illness)

DT Johnathan Hankins (Illness)

QUESTIONABLE

DE Dante Fowler (Illness)

CB Kelvin Joseph (Illness)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (Foot/Illness)

DT Osa Odighizuwa (Knee)

LB Micah Parsons (Knee/Ankle)

DT Neville Gallimore (Illness)

S Donovan Wilson (Illness)