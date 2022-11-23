Giants add OL Devery Hamilton, S Trenton Thompson to 53-man roster

With question marks about the availability of several of their offensive lineman for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are re-signing Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster. With injuries in the secondary, the Giants are also signing rookie safety Trenton Thompson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

To make room, the Giants are releasing linebacker Austin Calitro and edge defender Quincy Roche.

They are also elevating former Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham from the practice for the game.

Hamilton, 6-foot-6, 311 pounds, made the roster out of training camp after showing the versatility to play both guard and tackle. He appeared in eight games, playing 39 offensive snaps and 34 special teams snaps before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Giants have an uncertain offensive line situation entering Thursday’s game. Evan Neal, Josh Ezeudu, Jon Feliciano and Shane Lemieux are out. Tyre Phillips (neck) is questionable.

If you base it on the five healthiest offensive linemen on the roster prior to adding Hamilton and elevating Cunningham, the Giants offensive line could look like this on Thursday:

LT — Thomas

LG — Jack Anderson

C — Nick Gates

RG — Mark Glowinski

RT — Matt Peart

Calitro had not played a defensive snap for the Giants since Week 3 and was last on the active game day roster in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Roche played in three games for the Giants this season. He played six defensive snaps and 28 special teams snaps.