Giants add OL Devery Hamilton to 53-man roster

UPDATE: The Giants announced Wednesday that four offensive linemen will njot make the trip to Dallas for Thursday’s game. They are:

OL Joshua Ezeudu

C Jon Feliciano

G Shane Lemieux

T Evan Neal

With question marks about the availability of several of their offensive lineman for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants are re-signing Devery Hamilton to the 53-man roster. The news was first reported by Dan Duggan of The Athletic and subsequently confirmed by Big Blue view.

To make room, the Giants are reportedly releasing seldom-used linebacker Austin Calitro.

Hamilton, 6-foot-6, 311 pounds, made the roster out of training camp after showing the versatility to play both guard and tackle. He appeared in eight games, playing 39 offensive snaps and 34 special teams snaps before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Giants have an uncertain offensive line situation entering Thursday’s game. Evan Neal (sprained MCL) may not be ready to return, substitute right tackle Tyre Phillips, starting center Jon Feliciano and guard Josh Ezeudu are all dealing with neck injuries, after just returning from IR following toe surgery Shane Lemieux is back on the injury report with a toe issue, and star left tackle Andrew Thomas did not practice Tuesday due to illness.

If you base it on the five healthiest offensive linemen on the roster prior to adding Hamilton, the Giants offensive line could look like this on Thursday:

LT — Thomas

LG — Jack Anderson

C — Nick Gates

RG — Mark Glowinski

RT — Matt Peart

Calitro had not played a defensive snap for the Giants since Week 3 and was last on the active game day roster in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens.