Giants news, 11/23: Jones free agent market, Gates on first start, more headlines

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) have been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that “everybody else is going to come right up to the last second.”

That list of “last-second” or game-time decisions will include right tackle Evan Neal, who has been out since Week 7 with a sprained MCL. The rookie right tackle was victimized by DeMarcus Lawrence for three sacks the first time the Giants and Cowboys played, so you can bet he would like to get a second chance to deal with Lawrence and the Dallas pass rush.

Other game-time decisions could include safety Jason Pinnock (jaw), cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique), center Jon Feliciano (neck), offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (neck) and wide receiver/punt returner Richie James (knee).

Another name that popped on the list Tuesday was left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was listed as "did not participate" due to an illness.

Other Giant observations

Daboll’s message to the team regarding injuries: “Prepare to play a game. It’s really that simple: prepare to play a game. [It’s] a short week; everybody plays them. So, do a good job in the walk-throughs. Do a good job on studying the team that we’re playing, and make sure that we’re ready to go. Take care of our bodies and get ready to go to Dallas.”

Daboll added that CB Adoree Jackson was “a lot better today” and for now, he is avoiding being placed on injured reserve.

Quarterback Daniel Jones on playing on Thanksgiving for his first time

Daniel Jones has never played on Thanksgiving at any level and is excited to do so on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/SGI0AR8wEy — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 22, 2022

Jones has proven to be a quality starter, but the Giants are waiting to see how Jones finishes the season to decide if he’s a quarterback around which they want to build.

“While far from perfect, he’s young and ascending, and upward of 12 teams will need new quarterbacks next season,” ESPN NFL front-office insider Mike Tannenbaum said. “The ball-security issue that plagued him over his first three seasons [36 fumbles] is largely under control this year.”

Tannenbaum doesn’t think Jones will get anything less than $25 million per year, citing the supply and demand with the position.

More concerning is the wide receivers the Giants are slated to face during Jackson’s absence. The Giants will face Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb, Washington’s Terry McLaurin, Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown, McLaurin again, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis’ Michael Pittman in their next six games. All of those receivers rank in the top 15 in receiving yards and in the top 20 in receptions.

There is a chance the Giants will turn to Nick Gates as their starting center for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Gates filled in and played the final 25 snaps at center, his first work on the offensive line since returning from the serious fractured leg that required seven surgeries to fix.

“I’m fine with that. I’ve got about 20 starts at center, so I feel comfortable getting in there and doing it,” Gates said. “It’s almost like riding a bike, I feel like.”

Kenny Golladay Steps Up For Giants. He will catch his first touchdown pass as a Giant and show why he was given the contract that he was. With Wan’Dale Robinson tearing his ACL, there are a ton of targets available and some of that should funnel to Golladay. In a game the Giants are expected to trail in, Jones will be throwing a lot once again.

5) Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants. Injuries limited Golladay to just five games in his final season with the Lions, but the Giants still opted to give him a four-year, $72 million pact with $28 million guaranteed. In 14 games a year ago, Golladay managed just 37 catches for 521 scoreless yards — not exactly what you’d expect from a receiver making $18 million/year.

Things have only gotten worse this year. New York is in desperate need of wideouts, but they’ve still kept Golladay off the field. He’s appeared in six games and caught four passes for 51 yards. Big Blue will almost assuredly cut Golladay in the spring, and a post-June 1 designation seems likely.

Those interviewed spoke of an insular organization that, while not overtly racist, does little systemically to mitigate unconscious bias that disadvantages Black coaches. They described a process built on personal connections and referrals from overwhelmingly White networks, with largely White hiring panels and little accountability on diversity — a direct contrast to what diversity and inclusion experts consider best practices.

“There’s inherent and unconscious biases,” said Marc Ross, the former vice president of player evaluation and onetime candidate for the team’s general manager role who noted the franchise treated him well. “I heard that tons when I did my GM interviews: ‘We thought you were amazing. You’re outstanding. You’ll be a GM one day. We just felt comfortable with this guy.’ … And I think Black candidates, Black coaches just don’t get that benefit of the doubt of ‘We feel more comfortable.’ Why not? Because these owners are used to being around certain people and they’re comfortable with certain people.”

This week’s opponent

Micah Parsons was limited in practice on Tuesday after missing out on Monday’s walkthrough entirely, just two days away from Dallas’ annual Thanksgiving day game. Aside from Parsons, Dallas is going to need some serious luck to get a few contributors ready for turkey day, with a total of six players missing Thursday’s walkthrough with illnesses and injuries.

Tarell Basham, Johnathan Hankins, Anthony Barr, Dante Fowler and Kelvin Joseph were absent from Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. DeMarcus Lawrence, who played through his knee and foot injuries against the Minnesota Vikings last week, has yet to be able to practice this week. And Ezekiel Elliott and Osa Odighizuwa were both limited in practice with knee injuries.

"He knows how much I want him here and a lot of these guys in this locker room I've seen have reached out on their own in different ways to making sure that he understands that this is a team that he can help," Prescott said. "And we want him to come help." What has Beckham told Prescott about his interest in joining the Cowboys? "Mutual, honestly, mutual," Prescott said.

It took a while, but the Tony Pollard breakout season is finally upon us. Truthfully, it's been as simple as just getting Pollard the ball more often. He has averaged nearly 18 touches per game in the team's past five games. And in two games without Elliott on the field, Pollard tallied 51 touches. That is a massive change from the first three years of his career, when he had just two games with 18 more touches.

Around the league

Washington had until Wednesday to activate Young, or he would have been placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season. The Commanders (6-5) play the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday.

"We will work him with the intent if he's ready to play he'll play," Rivera said. "If not, we'll wait another week."

P.J. Walker remains unable to play with a high ankle sprain. Baker Mayfield, who arrived this offseason in a trade with the Browns, has played poorly this year, and his benching is no surprise.

In the aftermath of Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing being arrested for DUI, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday that the OC is in the building and will stay on Tennessee's staff. Vrabel added that this could change if they hear from the NFL, who could elect to suspend Downing.

"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," said Kingsbury, as the team gave no details regarding the incident. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner."

