Giants will face several ‘last-second’ decisions Thursday vs. Cowboys

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) have been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that “everybody else is going to come right up to the last second.”

That list of “last-second” or game-time decisions will include right tackle Evan Neal, who has been out since Week 7 with a sprained MCL. The rookie right tackle was victimized by DeMarcus Lawrence for three sacks the first time the Giants and Cowboys played, so you can bet he would like to get a second chance to deal with Lawrence and the Dallas pass rush.

Other game-time decisions could include safety Jason Pinnock (jaw), cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique), center Jon Feliciano (neck), offensive tackle Tyre Phillips (neck) and wide receiver/punt returner Richie James (knee).

Azeez Ojulari, on IR with a calf injury, will not be activated for Thursday’s game.

Daboll said that the Giants currently do not plan to put Jackson, who suffered a sprained MCL returning a punt Sunday against the Detroit Lions and is reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks, on IR.

“He’s a lot better today,” Daboll said.

In terms of Neal, Daboll said the fact that the Giants are only holding walk-through practices this week makes his health harder to judge.

“What’s tough is just how we’re getting ready to play this game,” Daboll said. “Of course, he wants to be out there.”

Neal said he is seeing “more and more improvement,” but isn’t sure he will play Thursday. He said he doesn’t want to make a “premature decision” and re-injure his knee. He said “it’s hard to get a gauge” on how healthy he is right now because the Giants are only doing walk-through practices.

Daboll doesn’t want to hear excuses about playing at less than full strength on a short week.

“It’s the NFL. Every team deals with injuries,” Daboll said. “So next guy up and let’s get ready to play.”

Injury report additions

The Giants held a walk-through, so practice participation is only estimated. There are, though, two disturbing additions from Monday’s injury report. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (illness) did not practice. Also, left guard Shane Lemieux did not practice. Lemieux, who had surgery after suffering turf toe and a fractured big toe on his left foot, was listed with a toe injury.

Roster move

The Giants have signed tight end Lawrence Cager to their 53-man roster. Cager has been a practice squad elevation the past three games, and has four receptions, one for a touchdown. The Giants have signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett to take Cager’s place on the practice squad. Vannett has played 80 games (35 starts) in a seven-year career with the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints. He has 86 career receptions.

Tuesday injury report

Giants

[NOTE: Additions to the injury list are in bold]

Did not practice

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

OL Josh Ezeudu (Neck)

OL Jon Feliciano (Neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (Knee)

G Shane Lemieux (Toe)

DB Fabian Moreau (Oblique)

OL Andrew Thomas (Illness)

Limited participation

DB Dane Belton (Clavicle)

WR Richie James (Knee)

OL Evan Neal (Knee)

OL Tyre Phillips (Neck)

DB Jason Pinnock (Jaw)