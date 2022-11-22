NFL power rankings, Week 12: Giants fall to 12th in aggregate rankings

The New York Giants had a rough Sunday against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. With mounting injuries on both sides of the ball, the Lions were able to shut down Saquon Barkley and move the ball without much challenge on offense to come away with a 31-18 win. The Giants have a quick turnaround against a consensus top-10 team in the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving to try to hold onto a top third of the league ranking.

This week, we have aggregated nine power rankings across the Internet.

NFL.com (15)

Was Sunday a bad day for the Giants ... or the beginning of a reality check? Big Blue welcomed the Lions to the Meadowlands and were outplayed on both sides of the ball in a 31-18 loss. Saquon Barkley was bottled up by Detroit’s improving defense, while Daniel Jones threw his first interceptions since Week 3. Throw in some lackluster run defense — Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift combined for four scores for Detroit — and you had the recipe for a disappointing afternoon in chilly East Rutherford. The Giants don’t have much time to lick their wounds: They’ll head to Dallas on Thanksgiving for a matchup with the dangerous Cowboys.

USA Today (15)

Sunday’s loss to Detroit was a reality check. But the real test will come over the next month as receiver-starved G-Men play four in a row against stiff NFC East competition.

Sporting News (10)

The Giants’ run defense woes were exposed, as well as their limited firepower when Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley aren’t running. They were probably overdue for a surprise beatdown with some improbable winning results, too.

ESPN (10)

The Athletic (14)

Thankful for: December games that matter The Giants haven’t been over .500 in December since 2016, so even after their disappointing 31-18 home loss to the Lions, these are relevant times. With a four-game stretch starting this week against all NFC East teams, the Giants don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for how injured they are. Up next: at Dallas, Thursday 4:30 p.m. ET

CBS Sports (12)

What the heck happened against the Lions? Does that loss send them back into reality? Or was it just a one-week aberration?

YAHOO! Sports (13)

Saquon Barkley had just 22 rushing yards on 15 attempts against the Lions. That doesn’t mean he’s hit the wall, but it’s still worth noting that he had 228 touches the past two seasons combined and already has 244 this season. It’s something to monitor.

NBC Sports Chicago (14)

The Giants will always have their impressive start to the Brian Daboll era, but a 31-18 loss to the Lions might be where they start to turn back into the pumpkin they’ve always been. F.R.A.U.D.S.

Pro Football Talk (9)