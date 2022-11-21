Giants vs. Cowboys 2022, Week 12: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants, reeling from their worst performance of the season in a 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, have to quickly put that away as they face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tx. on Thanksgiving Day.

Both teams are 7-3, but the Cowboys are ahead of the Giants in the NFC East standings based on their 23-16 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.

The Giants are also dealing with more devastating injuries. They lost rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for the season to a torn ACL and starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for several weeks to a sprained MCL in Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

The Giants have lost two of three. Dallas has won three of four and is coming off a 40-3 rout of the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Giants are heavy underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting at +310 on the moneyline.

